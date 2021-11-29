-
Host Jill Spears chats with gardener Lance Swigart and special guest Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm & Garden near Paonia. The episode's subject matter is…
Host Jill Spears, gardener Lance Swigart and special guest Don Lareau of Zephyros Farms, Paonia, discuss seed growing and saving, and take calls from…
Guest host Peggy Soup welcomes Daphne Yannakakis of Zephyros Farm & Garden to the studio for a lively chat about spring gardening.
Host Jill Spears welcomes Daphne Yannakakis of Zephyros Farm and Garden to the studio to discuss winter operations at Zephyros, an organic 35-acre family…
Host Jill Spears welcomes Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm, a small diversified family farm on 35 acres near Paonia.
Monday, March 3rdKVNF Host Patrick Webb chats with Daphne Yannakakis of Zephyros Farm & Garden about spring chores.
Monday, Feb. 24thOur regular worm-turner, Lance Swigart, is away this week, so host Donna Littlefield is chatting with special guests Don Lareau & Daphne…