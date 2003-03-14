Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Folger Library Pays Tribute to First Queen Elizabeth
Published March 14, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST
Marking the 400th anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth I, Washington's Folger Shakespeare Library puts on an exhibition to commemorate her reign. NPR's Susan Stamberg reports.
Copyright 2003 NPR
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.