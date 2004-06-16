© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Judi Dench on Acting Regal

By Susan Stamberg
Published June 16, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Judi Dench has won major acting awards on both sides of the Atlantic, including the Oscar, the Tony and six Oliviers (England's top theatrical honor). The British actress is famous for Shakespearean roles, but she's also played spy chief M in James Bond films and currently appears in the Vin Diesel science fiction action flick The Chronicles of Riddick. NPR's Susan Stamberg interviews Dench about the art of acting.

Dench, who became a Dame Commander of the British Empire in 1988, is something of an expert on acting regal. She played Queen Victoria in the 1997 movie, Mrs. Brown. As Queen Elizabeth I in 1998's Shakespeare in Love, she won an Oscar for best supporting actress.

So, what does it take to be a queen? Dench says she tries to absorb what she knows about the character -- her background, her fears -- "and then somehow [tries] to distill it." Wearing an Elizabethan costume, complete with stiff corset and a ruff around the neck helps as well. "It informs the way [the character] moves," she says.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
See stories by Susan Stamberg