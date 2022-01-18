© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org

Food Farm Forum this week-end in Montrose with presenter Dr. Kris Nichols on Regenerative Farming

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published January 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST
Kate Redmond interviews Dr. Kris Nichols on innovative technology to map carbon and healthy biomes in soil. She will present two workshops at this week-end's Food Farm Forum.

Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
