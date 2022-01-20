© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

District Attorney Seth Ryan exonerates Sheriff's Deputy in fatal shooting

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Kate Redmond
Published June 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM MDT
SethRyan.jpg
Kate Redmond
/
DA Seth Ryan speaks at a press conference in Delta, Colorado.

At a press conference, District Attorney Seth Ryan said he will pursue no charges in the fatal shooting of Paige Pierce by Delta County Sheriff's Deputy Nolan Davis

Tags

Kate RedmondPaige PierceDistrict Attorney Seth RyanNolan Davis
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • kvnf news
    Regional News
    KVNF's original reporting covers a variety of issues affecting the Western Slope - everything from environmental and energy issues to breaking news and statewide legislative debates. We also feature content from our Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner stations and Inside Energy. Our news team is always looking for leads. Let us know what's happening in your area, what issues you care about and what you'd like to hear us cover - email us at news@kvnf.org.