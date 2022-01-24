Tom Turner still advocating for people with intellectual disabilities on his last day at Community Options

On his last day before retirement, Community Options director Tom Turner talks with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about the future of care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our area, funding disparities in an anti-tax political climate, and what he sees as his biggest accomplishment.
