Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roiled financial markets around the world

By Rachel Martin,
Scott Horsley
Published February 24, 2022 at 7:31 AM MST

Stock prices are lower and energy prices are higher, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. stock market opened sharply lower, while crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel.

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
