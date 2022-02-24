Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roiled financial markets around the world
Published February 24, 2022 at 7:31 AM MST
Stock prices are lower and energy prices are higher, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. stock market opened sharply lower, while crude oil prices topped $100 a barrel.
