News brief: Russia-Ukraine latest, Ukrainian refugees, Bill Barr book
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST
Russian forces are moving toward a third Ukrainian nuclear power plant. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has generated a refugee crisis. Ex-Attorney General Barr defends his record in a new book.
