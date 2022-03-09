© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
News brief: fighter jet offer, Ukrainian soldiers' funerals, Jan. 6 trial verdict

By Steve Inskeep,
Rachel Martin
Published March 9, 2022

The U.S. rejects Poland's offer to provide warplanes for Ukraine's military. The first of Ukraine's fallen soldiers are coming home. The jury finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
