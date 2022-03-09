Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
News brief: fighter jet offer, Ukrainian soldiers' funerals, Jan. 6 trial verdict
Published March 9, 2022 at 3:01 AM MST
The U.S. rejects Poland's offer to provide warplanes for Ukraine's military. The first of Ukraine's fallen soldiers are coming home. The jury finds Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt guilty.
