Youth librarian James Stetson previews Montrose summer adventures

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published June 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM MDT
James-MontroseLibrary.jpg
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Youth Librarian "Mr. James" stops by Studio M to preview the Montrose Library's summer adventures for kids.

As the calendar turns to June, the Montrose Library is ready for summer library adventures. Youth Services Librarian James Stetson stopped by Studio M to preview several of them, starting June 7th on the library’s east lawn at 11am with local magician Ann Lincoln’s Yo Ho Ho Pirate Show. Learn more here.

Montrose Library
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
