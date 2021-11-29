-
This week on Local Motion, Paul Paladino and Sara Rinne from the Montrose Library joined Gavin Dahl for a live call-in show to discuss their Big Read…
Governor: 'We are ready to booster all Coloradans'Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID keeps climbingMontrose Memorial Hospital so full some…
Journalist & former Telluride resident Dan Fenster detained by Burmese authorities CPW transferring fish to Sweitzer Lake State ParkCedaredge trustees…
This week on Local Motion, KVNF's Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta County librarian Sarah Smith and Montrose County librarians Elizabeth Cook and Amy…
Colorado voters let state keep marijuana tax moneyWestern Slope communities say yes to broadbandMontrose County voters reject library mill levyRegional…
Voters across the Western Slope overwhelming approved broadband measures. Communities across the region asked residents to opt-out of Senate Bill 152. The…
Montrose revokes contract with airport company after 9 monthsTravel delays begin this weekVoters in Cedaredge to tackle broadband and sales tax in…
The Great Recession officially ended in 2009, but communities on the Western Slope are still feeling its effects. In Montrose County, unemployment remains…
NewscastThanks to a grant, Ridgway will see lower property taxesCottage Foods Act might see expansion under proposed legislationMontrose Library gets…
The Montrose library hosted an Open Mic in early December. Writers shared original poems, short stories or memories. Some of the readers this month wrote…