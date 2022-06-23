KVNF Regional Newscast: June 23, 2022

Aside from Lauren Boebert, Democrats in Colorado are excelling above their Republican counterparts at raising money. Democratic state Representative Yadira Caraveo, who is running to represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District, raised more money than all four of her potential Republican opponents combined.The 8th District race could decide the balance of power in Congress come 2023. The Colorado Sun reports federal candidates were required to file pre-primary reports with the Federal Election Commission last Thursday. State candidates filed reports on Monday, with a final report due the day before the June 28 primary.

Delta County received over $209,000 in 2020 National Forest Payments in accordance with the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act. The amount was a significant increase compared to the nearly $170,000 granted last year. The Delta County Independent reports House Bill 1250, which was passed in 2009 by the Colorado Legislature, changed the way that National Forest Payments are distributed between school districts and county road and bridge funds. The new allocation is 25% to the school districts and 25% to the county road and bridge department. The remaining 50% to be allocated between the county and the school district. National Forest payments are divided into three distinct categories. Title I for roads and schools, Title II for projects on Federal lands and Title III for county projects, especially community wildfire protection plans and reimbursement for county emergency response services performed on Federal lands.

The National Park Service released a draft of the Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area this week. The park service says this plan will provide long-term direction to preserve wilderness and backcountry resources while catering to visitors’ needs. Documents can be viewed at park planning dot nps dot gov. Comments, ideas and concerns about both the visitor experience and resource protection can be submitted by July 21st. Park management and planning teams will host a public virtual briefing on July 11th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

With about 82-thousand wild horses and burros on public lands, researchers are looking for options to address the overpopulation. A recent study examined how castration impacts behavior and herd growth. Emma Gibson of the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

A film showing at the Paradise theater this week-end is not your usual fare. Audiences will be treated to a drag show, an unexpected adventure, and an uneasy resolution to life’s big questions. Kate Redmond speaks with writer, director, actor and singer Anton Dudly yesterday.