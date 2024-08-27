Niko Woolf takes aim at commissioner seat via land use code

Lisa Young: Niko Wolfe is running for Delta County Commissioner District 3 against incumbent Commissioner Wendell Koontz. Thanks for joining KVNF today.

Niko Woolf: Well, thank you, Lisa, for having me.

Young: Is it okay if I call you Niko?

Woolf: Absolutely.

Young: Let's hear a little bit about your background. I think listeners might want to know who you are.

Woolf: So my wife and our two younger girls, we live outside of Crawford. I've been a builder or tradesman all my life, a carpenter, a natural builder, and also a goat farmer. And currently, main employment is actually compliance and investigative services in fighting corruption.

Young: Tell our listeners why you're running for Delta County District 3 and also how you got on the general election ballot.

Woolf: The main reason I'm running is because other folks have asked me, too. I was part of a movement, you could call it, of folks who learned about the county land use code. And we spoke up in opposition to what was there for the purpose of getting something better out of it. We wanted to really participate in the process, and through that process we learned how the people's voice is often ignored here and that it doesn't necessarily matter how many people stand up and speak out. A predetermined agenda is going to unroll, unfold the way it's going to unfold. So after being ignored and being part of that, realizing the only way to really change certain regulations and certain processes is to change the folks who are sitting or seats. So that's why I'm doing that.

Woolf: In terms of how I got on the ballot, as an Independent candidate, one has to circulate a petition. We needed to get 2 percent of the number of voters from the last election for the seat. So it was 361 signatures. But we, I say we, have a great team of folks working with me. We circulated a petition from May through July and turned in 541 signatures and it was deemed sufficient by the clerk. So I will be on the November ballot.

Young: Sounds like a real grassroots effort here. Niko, tell me a little bit about your current campaign. What are you doing and what are you hearing from voters?

Woolf: Well, like I said, I have a great team working with me, a great blend of folks. We've got, you know, business owners, you've got techies, you got farmers, retired folks. And it's across the political spectrum, too. We’ve got Republicans, we’ve got Democrats, Independents, we’ve got Anarchists, all working together because they all want to see something new. So a lot of spreading the word. We went to Cherry Days. We had a booth at Deltarado Days and the County Fair. We did the parades and the meeting with folks.

Woolf: And it's just been really fun to meet all the people that come to these things and want to talk and get to know who I am and tell me about their lives. Because it's just so interesting to me to hear people's experience here in Delta County. And regardless of where folks come from, we all hold this common thread that we just love this place. We love where Delta County is and has to offer. And I get a lot of support from all those folks because they recognize that that's what I'm doing, too, is here to support what Delta County is and know how to keep what we have into the future. So the current process is we're trying to do a meet and greet at least once or twice every week and just get out there and meet all the people we can and get the word out. So beyond signs and banners and whatnot, it's just a matter of spreading the word.

Young: I'm curious about what you're hearing from the people that you're talking to, what seems to be the main issues that they're having with the county or they want to see the County fix?

Woolf: Well, a lot of folks have the same experience of feeling like their voice has been neglected. To be fair, though, there are folks who have had some positive experiences and the County helped them out get something done. But a lot of folks are ready for something new. A lot of people want to or see a new generation of leadership in the government here. But it's been a very positive, positive response. I'm not a career politician. I don't have political experience beyond serving people. So I think a lot of people see that as a fresh, fresh ingredient.

Young: Niko, let's talk a little bit about your priorities. If you were to be elected, what will you focus on as a commissioner?

Woolf: So my top three priorities are definitely redesigning the land use code and getting it into a simpler format. I'd like to reinstate the area planning committees so we have a watershed based, watershed led planning process. And hand-in-hand with that is to revisit the 2018 Master Plan and look at that from the watersheds with a long term view. And also, I'd like to read all the books in the County Law Library, as it were, the resolutions, regulations, ordinances, etc. and in that process, as well, see what I can do to put the county budget back into a balanced format. We currently have about a $13 million deficit for this year.

Young: Commissioner Wendell Koontz has served District 3 for the past four years. How do you think he's doing and why do you believe you could do a better job?

Woolf: Well, I mean, quite frankly, he is the reason I'm running because I came to the Board of County Commissioners with objections to the current land use code and then I was with hundreds of other people who were speaking out and we were not heard. So, I think this lack of positive response to our effort is why we felt like we need to replace the person in that seat.

Niko Woolf and Commissioner Wendell Koontz have agreed to attend a forum hosted by the Uncompahgre League of Women Voters scheduled for 9 am on September 28th at Memorial Hall in Hotchkiss. Craig Fuller, District 2 Commissioner candidate, who is running unopposed will also attend the forum.

