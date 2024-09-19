Federal funds go toward reducing wildfire risk, helping tribal members heat homes

Twenty million federal dollars are headed toward Mountain West states to reduce flammable trees and underbrush — particularly in areas close to homes and communities.

And in Wyoming, that chopped timber will be put to good use helping tribal members heat their homes.

Dennis O’Neal has been delivering bundles of firewood to over 80 Northern Arapaho seniors for years, since they often rely on wood stoves for heating.

“We're a supplement to help them out through the winter months,” said O’Neal.

But now, thanks to the new funding, O’Neal and his team will have a more consistent source of wood, he said.

Five million bucks are dedicated toward thinning forests and prescribed burning around private properties in the Snowy Range in Eastern Wyoming, which was home to one of the largest wildfires in the state’s history back in 2020.

“[The tribe] would be utilizing hazardous fuels, which may or not be able to be used by other industries, but the tribe has used for firewood,” said Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland — where the Snowy Range is located.

State National Forest Funding Colorado San Juan National Forest $5,000,000 Idaho Boise National Forest $4,056,984 Idaho Salmon-Challis National Forest $4,773,750 New Mexico Gila National Forest $2,100,000 Wyoming Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland $5,000,000

The new Wyoming partnership is part of the National Forest Foundation’s Wood for Life initiative , which already helps reduce wildfire risk and help tribes heat their homes in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Idaho.

