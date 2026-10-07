WE DID IT! Thank you KVNF Community.
Oct. 14, 2026
Thanks to YOU, KVNF reached our $86,000 Fall Drive goal! We crossed the finish line Tuesday night during One Woman’s Perspective, and we couldn't have done it without the generosity of our listeners, members, volunteers, and community supporters!
We want to give a shout-out to the Businesses and Individuals who gave in-kind donations toward our Fall Drive:
Business Donations
|476 Eatery
Angel Painting & Maintenance
A-Plus Carpet & Air Ducts
Country Tire
Earth Friendly Supply Co.
Ellen Stapenhorst
Espresso Paeonia
Everlasting Expressions Tattoo
Farmhand's Harvest
Fiona's Bartique
Good Love
Indian Hot Springs
Iron Mountain Hot Springs
Moab Folk Festival
Mountain Bird
Old Chum Productions
Orvis Hot Springs
Ouray Hot Springs
Paonia Breadworks
Paonia Farm & Home
|Powderhorn Ski Resort
Rand Thompson
Rock n' Roots
Rub n' Restore
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center
San Juan Huts
Stealy's
Taco Hut
Tater Heap Technologies
Tara Miller Pottery
The Diner
The Lube Shop
The PUB
The Rathbone Hotel
The Shop Automotive
The Yarrow Taproom
Thomas Waldos
Western Worm Wranglers Assoc. (WWWA)
West Slope Farm & Ranch
Food Donors
|1-2 Thai
Abuela Loca
AP Catering & Destinations
Best Slope Culinary
Berg Harvest Farm & Mercantile
Crawford Indivisible
|Blue Sky Baking Co.
Bower Coffee
Farm Runners
Indigo Autumn
Sweetgrass Paonia
And thanks for the following individuals who gave in-kind donations:
- Adam S
- Jacque J
- Jennifer M
- Jessica M
- Jilly B.
- Judy H
- Mitch
- Patty N
- Kuno V.
*and everyone who generously walked in food during Fall Drive
____________________________
Oct. 7, 2026
KVNF’s Fall Drive is here! We need your help to reach our goal of $86,000.
Your support keeps KVNF Community Radio strong, local, and connected, and we’re grateful to have you as part of the station.
Common Thread, KVNF’s Fall Drive, is happening October 7–13. This year’s theme celebrates the connection KVNF creates across our region through independent music, local journalism, community voices, and the familiar sound of a local DJ.
Tune in all week for special sets from our DJs, listener stories, community voices, special announcements, and member recognition on air.
As KVNF builds a sustainable future without federal funding, your support is more important than ever. Please help us reach our $86,000 goal with a donation, and don’t forget to choose a special Fall Drive Thank-You Gift while supplies last.
- Donations of $70 or more are eligible to receive a KVNF Travel Mug.
- For donations of $150 or more, choose a KVNF Outdoor Pack.
- And for a gift of $200 or more, receive both!
You can also explore special gifts donated by generous local businesses, including experiences, tickets, gift certificates, getaways, and more.
Head over to the business donations page to see what’s available.
Click here to Join / Renew / Donate today!
THANK YOU for being part of KVNF’s Common Thread!