The Common Thread | KVNF's Fall Drive
Below is an array of local goods and services that were generously donated by regional businesses to help KVNF raise money for Fall Drive.
**To obtain a business donated gift, please call the station to claim it at 970-527-4866
Business Donations
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https://sanjuanhuts.com/backcountry-ski-hut-trips/
4 Nights Stay in Ski Hut of Choice/Full Hut (8 People)
The huts are intimate, one-room structures with everything you need and nothing more. You’ll find bunk beds and sleeping pads, a wood stove and firewood, an axe, mallet and hatchet, a propane cooktop and fuel, all the pots, pans, and utensils you need to prepare meals, a big snow melt pot, and a separate outhouse. All you need are your skis, snowshoes, or split board, clothing, food, first aid kit, and sleeping bag. Winter Ski Huts
Valued at $960
1 Available
$500 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.everlastingexpressionstattoo.com/
$200 Gift Card
We believe in beautiful, professional, and super clean tattooing. Everlasting Expressions Tattoo in Grand Junction wants you to feel comfortable in knowing that you are getting the highest quality service and the highest quality artwork.
Valued at $200
1 Available
$300 Donation
To claim this item, call the station during Music Box on Friday, October 9th at 970-527-4866
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https://www.traeger.com/pellet-grills/pro/22-bronze
Traeger Pellet Grill Bronze
The original Pro Series (Gen 1) brings unrivaled flavor to your backyard. Achieve delicious results for everything from pizza night to holiday meals and family dinners. With a low and slow Smoke setting to a high of 450° F, you can smoke a brisket, sear your steaks, and roast your veggies with perfect results every time. Simple controls and an included Traeger meat probe make it easy to cook whatever’s on your menu, and an easy-to-clean hopper lets you swap between hardwood pellet flavors when you’re starting a new cook.
Valued at $549
1 Available
$300 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.rathbonemontrose.com/
1 Night's Stay + 20% Off up to 4 Additional Nights
Located steps from Main Street, The Rathbone Hotel offers travelers a true boutique luxury experience. The building’s historic charm has been carefully preserved, from its classic brick exterior to the curated details inside every guest room.
Guests enjoy spacious suites, premium bedding, and a warm, personalized level of service that makes The Rathbone feel like a home away from home. Whether you’re exploring downtown Montrose or venturing out to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, The Rathbone is your stylish base for all that western Colorado has to offer.
Valued at $200
1 Available
$250 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.powderhorn.com/
Pair of 2026/27 Lift Tickets
Powderhorn is one of the most family-friendly resorts you’ll find anywhere in the West. Tucked alongside the northern edge of Western Colorado’s beautiful Grand Mesa—the world’s largest flattop mountain—we offer breathtaking views and over 1,600 acres of mountain terrain. In the winter, Powderhorn’s location provides over 250 inches of light powder snow each year, and 70% of our runs are beginner or intermediate, ideal for any family of skiers or snowboarders.
Valued at $200
1 Pair Available
$250 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://rubnrestore.com/
Do-it-yourself Kit
Rub 'n Restore is a DIY leather or vinyl repair and restoration kit tailored to your needs. This gift includes a $15 value consult, tailored guide, $150 value in repair products, and tech support as you go.
See how easy it is.
Valued at $165
1 Available
$200 Donation
To claim this item, call the station during Off the Wall on Monday, March 16th 2026 at 970-527-4866.
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https://www.moabfolkfestival.com/
2-Day Ballfield Passes
The Moab Folk Festival takes place in beautiful, downtown Moab, UT. Friday and Saturday night shows happen in historic Star Hall, capacity 290. Saturday and Sunday daytime shows are held at the Moab City Ballpark, capacity 1500. Please consider joining us for quality music in intimate venues and with stellar scenery.
Valued at $300
1 Pair of Passes
$300 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://indianhotsprings.com/
5 Pairs of Pool + Cave Soaking Passes
When you walk into our atrium and see the banana trees surrounding a turquoise mineral-water pool, you’ll forget you’re only 30 minutes away from Denver. A historic and cherished place, Indian Hot Springs is a destination for our naturally heated botanic swimming pool, caves, outdoor tubs, spa treatments, and accommodations. Weekends are a great time to bring the family, and weekdays are perfect for sneaking away from the city for much-needed relaxation.
Valued at $120/pair
5 Pair Available
$200 Donation per pair
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://orvishotsprings.com/
Clothing-optional, natural hot springs resort at the base of the San Juan Mountains, just down the road from Ouray and Telluride, where you’ll enjoy fresh mountain air and spectacular scenery while soaking in our ten unique pools and ponds.
Our natural lithium water, never heated nor treated in any way, enhances rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Indoor and outdoor soaking areas feature water temperatures ranging from 65 to 112 degrees to soothe your body and bring tranquility to your mind. When you’re wanting a deeper experience, we have a talented team of massage therapists to help you release tension and accelerate healing.
Valued at
Available
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.ironmountainhotsprings.com
2 - 3 Hour Soaking Passes
Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs centers around geothermal waters fed by four natural springs that rise from deep within the earth, enriched with minerals like iron, sulfate, and magnesium. These naturally heated waters have drawn visitors to the Colorado River for generations and now fill 16 original soaking pools where guests can experience the same mineral-rich heat that defines the area’s history. In addition to the geothermal pools, the WorldSprings area offers a global soaking experience, using carefully balanced mineral formulas added to pure freshwater to recreate the chemistry of famous hot springs from around the world, including Iceland’s Blue Lagoon and the mineral-dense waters of the Dead Sea.
Valued at $100
1 Pair Available
$150 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
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https://www.visitouray.com/ourayhotspringspool
2 Pairs of Soaking Passes
Splash and play in Ouray’s sulfur-free hot springs pool.
No matter how old or young, the Ouray Hot Springs Pool is family-friendly. In the summer, there is a volleyball net for those competitive family reunions or a battle against friends, a rock wall for those climbers that can never get enough, water slides (open 12-7 pm) for the adrenaline junkies, a fun rolling key log, and of course, an adult-only soaking section for those who seek relaxation and serenity.
Valued at $30/ea
2 Pair Available
$120 Donation per pair
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.cityofsalida.com/aquaticcenter
2 Pairs of Soaking Passes
Nestled in the mountains of Poncha Springs, seven natural springs heated by the earth’s core provide mineral-rich water that flows into the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. Historically revered by Native Americans for their healing properties, these waters were believed to relieve ailments such as earaches, toothaches, rheumatism, and various skin and respiratory issues. Today, research in balneology — the science of using mineral waters therapeutically — continues to affirm the health benefits of soaking in these natural springs.
Valued at $34/pair
2 Pair Available
$70 Donation each
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://rocknrootsfarm.com/
The most effective products start with the highest quality ingredients. At Rock ‘n Roots Farm we grow more than 75% of the herbs and 100% of the hemp in our products to ensure the most effective products. You’ve heard of farm-to-table food—this is seed-to-bottle wellness.
Sleep Product Bundle
Valued at $105
1 Available
$120 Donation
Skin Product Bundle
Valued at $86
1 Available
$100 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
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https://www.theyarrowcollective.com/
1 Hour Sports Simulator
Play like a Pro! Play a round at Pebble Creek or practice your short game on the target range. Not a golfer? Not a problem! Pick from multiple different sports like precision quarterback, fastest pitch, carnival games or zombie dodgeball!
Valued at $40
2 Available
$75 Donation each
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866.
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http://www.facebook.com/paoniafarmandhome/
$50 Gift Card
Open Monday - Saturday
8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Hardware, Farm, Ranch, Vineyard, Orchard, Livestock, Pet, Feed, Fencing, Plumbing, Electrical, Tools, Paint, Lawn, Garden, Kitchen, Doug & Melissa Toys, Camping, Bait, Fishing Gear, CPW Licenses, Colorado Gifts, Souvenirs, Local Art, Home Improvement, UPS Shipping Outlet and Outdoor Supplies.
Valued at $50
1 Available
$75 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://farmhandsharvest.com/
Bluefaced Leicester & Eastern Frisian cross wool - 100gm skeins
My mission is to provide the most gratifying and nutritious lamb to my customers, the most vibrant lives to my animals, and to maintain the beauty and wellness of the land. The sheep live out their lives on pasture, where sheep belong. They spend their days grazing on clovers, fescues, alfalfa, chicory, timothy, orchard grass, and wayward weeds. I spend my time rotating them methodically, ensuring the freshest forage and least amount of stress on the pasture ecosystem. The lambs grow in tandem with their environs, 100% grass fed and finished. I do not use any synthetic wormers, hormones or antibiotics on my lambs, nor do I use herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers on our land.
Valued at $25/skein
4 Skeins Available
$50 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.fionasbartique.com/
$30 Gift Certificate
Fiona's Bartique in Paonia, Colorado, is a beautifully designed cocktail lounge and event space offering expertly crafted drinks in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere. Tucked in the back is their Antique Annex, a charming vintage shop filled with one-of-a-kind treasures that add a nostalgic touch to your experience.
Valued at $30 each
1 Available
$50 Donation Each
**Gift Cards are for the bar only
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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http://mountainbird.co
4lb Frozen, organic chicken
Our Mountain Birds are hand-reared in small batches, moved daily onto fresh pasture, and processed on-site by our skilled and careful crew. This peaceful lifestyle produces exceptional meat that will nourish and satisfy.
We steer clear of GMOs and never use hormones or antibiotics. Our fields never receive any synthetic fertilizers, and we refrain from using any chemicals or bleach in our butchering. We pay attention to the little details, because we feel they go a long way.
Valued at $20
4 Available
$50 Donation
To claim this item, call the station during The Sweet Sound on Thursday, October 8th at 970-527-4866
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https://espressopaeonia.com/
16oz Straw Tumbler + $20 Gift Card
Espresso Paeonia is a Cafe in Downtown Paonia Colorado dedicated to serving exceptional coffee and supporting the local community.
Valued at $45
3 Available
$100 Donation
To claim this item, call the station at 970-527-4866
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https://www.paoniabreadworks.com/
$50 Gift Card
Located in beautiful Paonia, Colorado, we source fresh ingredients from local producers and blend them into our recipes. We are a small-town bakery and café serving the community artisanal sourdough breads made from organic and locally sourced ingredients.
Our breads are naturally leavened with native yeasts, using a long fermentation to provide the health and culinary benefits of a local and elemental bread. We also make bagels, pizzas and other fun stuff, including gluten free creations.
Valued at $50
2 Available
$100 Donation
To claim this item, call the station during Tuesday Morning Music Mix on Tuesday, October 13th at 970-527-4866
Special thanks to our food donors who have helped fuel this drive:
1-2 Thai
AP Catering
Bower Coffee
Farm Runners
Indigo Autumn
Rio Bravo
Sweetgrass
T-Bracket
The Learning Council
KVNF has special thank-you gifts available. Please note, in order to claim both an item above and KVNF gift, the donation amount must cover both. Click here to donate.