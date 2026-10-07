Fall Drive: The Common Thread Kicks Off

KVNF’s Fall Drive is here! We need your help to reach our goal of $86,000.

Your support keeps KVNF Community Radio strong, local, and connected, and we’re grateful to have you as part of the station.

Common Thread, KVNF’s Fall Drive, is happening October 7–13. This year’s theme celebrates the connection KVNF creates across our region through independent music, local journalism, community voices, and the familiar sound of a local DJ.

Tune in all week for special sets from our DJs, listener stories, community voices, special announcements, and member recognition on air.

As KVNF builds a sustainable future without federal funding, your support is more important than ever. Please help us reach our $86,000 goal with a donation, and don’t forget to choose a special Fall Drive Thank-You Gift while supplies last.

Donations of $70 or more are eligible to receive a KVNF Travel Mug.

For donations of $150 or more, choose a KVNF Outdoor Pack.

And for a gift of $200 or more, receive both!

You can also explore special gifts donated by generous local businesses, including experiences, tickets, gift certificates, getaways, and more.

Head over to the business donations page to see what’s available.

Click here to Join / Renew / Donate today!

THANK YOU for being part of KVNF’s Common Thread!

