Discover practical ideas for Western Colorado’s farms, ranches, and working lands at the FREE 2026 Western Colorado Farm & Ranch Innovation Expo, November 13–14 at the Montrose County Event Center.

Meet producers, explore equipment and technology, watch demonstrations, and connect with people working on our region’s agricultural, water, land, and community challenges. Everyone is welcome.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

• West Slope Water Summit: 7:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Free, with separate advance registration required and complimentary breakfast and lunch for registered participants.

• Innovation Expo: NOON–7 p.m. Water-related demonstrations begin at 2 p.m., following the Summit.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

• Innovation Expo: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Explore soil health and agricultural innovation, with programming that includes cattle handling and fenceless grazing.

• From Ranch to Market: Western Colorado Meat Processing Summit, noon–1:30 p.m., with complimentary lunch. This facilitated producer and industry roundtable explores processing capacity, markets, workforce, infrastructure, and opportunities for collaboration.

BOTH DAYS

Experience “Setting Colorado’s Table: 150 Years of Agricultural Legacy,” the 35-foot traveling mural presented as part of the Colorado 150/America 250 commemoration.

All events are free. No registration is required for the Expo. Please register separately for the Water Summit.

Water Summit information and registration:

https://www.westslopewatersummit.com/

Expo information and schedule updates:

https://www.shavanocd.com/farm-ranch-innovation-expo.html

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/soilhealthcommittee/

Hosted by the Western Colorado Soil Health Committee.