A Motherhood Experience
A Motherhood Experience
"A Motherhood Experience" is a bold new performance piece written and performed by Rose Costello.
Blending original music, daring movement, and deeply personal storytelling, this theatrical event shatters the myth of the "perfect mother" with equal parts humor, heartbreak, and rebellion.
Featuring collaborations with Gabrielle Louise, Rebecca Ascarrunz, Justin Njissan, and David Alderdice.
A show for adults.
Sponsored by The Colorado Health Foundation
The Learning Council
$20 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Juniper Circle Productions
970-872-8246
michael@junipercircleproductions.org
Artist Group Info
Rose Costello
rosecostellodesigns@gmail.com
The Learning Council
138 Grand AvenuePaonia, Colorado 81428
none
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org