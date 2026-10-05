"A Motherhood Experience" is a bold new performance piece written and performed by Rose Costello.

Blending original music, daring movement, and deeply personal storytelling, this theatrical event shatters the myth of the "perfect mother" with equal parts humor, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Featuring collaborations with Gabrielle Louise, Rebecca Ascarrunz, Justin Njissan, and David Alderdice.

A show for adults.

Sponsored by The Colorado Health Foundation