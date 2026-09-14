Alysha Brilla - Live at The Sherbino

SATURDAY|| Doors: 6:30 PM || Show: 7:00 PM || Tickets: $28 in advance / $32 Day of Show || Mostly dancehall style show with limited open seats around the room || Some Reserved Section Seats Available in advance

Presented in partnership by The Sherbino with Pickin’ Productions

ABOUT ALYSHA BRILLA

Alysha Brilla is a 3× JUNO Award nominated songwriter, producer and electrifying live performer, as well as the 2025 Women in Music International Leadership Honouree and a 2024 Canadian Screen Award nominee. Sounds of earth, songs of stars.

Rooted in her Indo-Tanzanian heritage and shaped by the Great Lakes in Canada, Brilla’s sound is distinctly unique. Driven by global percussion, percussive guitar and soaring vocals, Brilla’s sound is a transcendent call and response – creating a live show that is more than a performance; it is an interactive, embodied experience.

On stage, Brilla is a luminous musical storyteller, performing with a powerhouse ensemble featuring reggae legend Gerima Harvey (percussion and vocals) who has played music with The Wailers (Bob Marley) and Sammy Duke (bass guitar, cajon and vocals), an internationally touring multi-instrumentalist. Together, the trio weaves voices, heartbeat percussion and string fingerpicking into a living rhythmic ecosystem.

Brilla has captivated audiences worldwide at major international festivals including WOMAD (Chile), The Montreal Jazz Festival (Canada), Woodford Folk Festival (Australia), MIDEM (France), Singapore GP and Iceland Airwaves. With a new album releasing in 2026, Alysha Brilla offers a rhythm-led, participatory show that creates genuine connection and leaves audiences uplifted long after the final note. In addition to live performances, Alysha Brilla and her ensemble offer engaging workshops in group singing, drumming and improvisational songwriting, designed for all ages and experience levels.

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.