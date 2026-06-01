Arts On Main Currently Displayed Show "Moving Thru the Equinox"

This is Arts On Main's currently hanging show displayed from May 21st to June 30th

"Moving Thru the Spring Equinox" celebrates the change of seasons that take us from the dark, cold days of winter and deliver us the spring renewal that surrounds us in beauty. This show can represent new spring life in any of the world around us from landscape, floral, fauna, fields, livestock and other spring offerings.

FEATURED ARTISTS:

Jessica Chevalier, Denise Theobald, Kristie Donathan, Lisa Fairbank, Mary Pat Ettinger, John Mitchell, Tom Wells, Connie Barber and Maury Kettell