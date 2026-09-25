Arts on Main present an October Open House Soiree

Come celebrate with us at Arts on Main on Thursday, October 15th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. There’s a lot happening this month, and we’d love to share it with you!

Visit our Welcome Home Altar, inspired by the beautiful Hispanic tradition of Día de Muertos, and take a moment to honor and remember those we hold dear. Explore the Decorative Bra Show, featuring one-of-a-kind artistic creations, with all sales proceeds benefiting financial assistance for mammograms in Delta County. And while you’re here, get a jump-start on your holiday shopping with our Silent Auction Fundraiser, featuring unique artwork, handmade treasures, gift certificates, experiences, and more.

Come enjoy the art, discover something special, and celebrate the creative spirit of our community!