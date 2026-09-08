Arts on Main presents an Open House Soiree

You’re Invited! Open House Soirée

Join us for a fun-filled Open House Soirée at Arts on Main on Thursday, September 17th, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.! Enjoy an evening of art, conversation, and live music as we welcome special guest Toby King, who will be entertaining us on saxophone. Toby previously taught band and orchestra in Colorado’s public schools and currently shares his talents as a Certified Financial Planner® and Branch Manager with Raymond James here in Delta.

We’ll also celebrate our current exhibition, Seeing Another Side, with the exciting announcement of the People’s Choice Award! Come see the artwork, cast your vote, enjoy the music, and mingle with fellow art lovers and friends. We’d love to see you there!