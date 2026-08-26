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Auditions for Youth Musical Theatre Company

Auditions for Youth Musical Theatre Company

We're so excited to announce AUDITIONS for our youth musical theatre company. Deadline to get your video in is September 4. Email us at paoniaplayers@gmail.com with any questions!

North Fork school of Integrated Studies
08:00 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 04, 2026.

Event Supported By

Paonia Players
(970) 361-1540
paoniaplayers@gmail.com
North Fork school of Integrated Studies
430 BOXELDER AV
PAONIA, Colorado 81428
970-527-3339
christi.gubser@deltaschools.com
https://nfsis.deltaschools.com