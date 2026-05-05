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Audubon presents Small Owls of the Rocky Mountains

Audubon presents Small Owls of the Rocky Mountains

Thursday May 14, 7:00 -8:30 pm Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Scott Raschid who will speak about the natural history of small mountain owls. Scott has worked with and rehabilitated Northern Pygmy, Northern Saw-whet, Flammulated, and Boreal Owls that nest and live in and around Rocky Mountain National Park. He has documented habitat, nests, courtship behavior, feeding and growth of the young. The Montrose Field House Summit Room, 25 Colorado Avenue, Montrose. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org

Montrose Recreation Field House, Summit Room
07:00 PM - 01:49 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Black Canyon Audubon Society
727-858-5857
wrenderingseditor@gmail.com
https://www.blackcanyonaudubon.org
Montrose Recreation Field House, Summit Room
25 Colorado Ave
Montrose, Colorado 81401
580-919-5987
nationalparkfan1@yahoo.com
blackcanyonaudubon.org