Audubon presents Small Owls of the Rocky Mountains

Thursday May 14, 7:00 -8:30 pm Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Scott Raschid who will speak about the natural history of small mountain owls. Scott has worked with and rehabilitated Northern Pygmy, Northern Saw-whet, Flammulated, and Boreal Owls that nest and live in and around Rocky Mountain National Park. He has documented habitat, nests, courtship behavior, feeding and growth of the young. The Montrose Field House Summit Room, 25 Colorado Avenue, Montrose. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org