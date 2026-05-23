Bird Songs- learning about birds a different way

Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Sue Riffe who will speak about a different way of learning bird sounds. Sue will explore musical vocabulary to analyze bird songs we hear, and will introduce different ways to learn these songs. The next morning, you will have the opportunity to use your newly gained musical vocabulary to identify bird sounds on a field trip to Billy Creek SWA (please register for the field trip beforehand). . The Montrose Field House Summit Room, 25 Colorado Avenue, Montrose. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org