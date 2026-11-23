This is a fundraising event for the Ouray County Alpine Ranger Program which lost its funding for 2027. The Alpine Rangers are critical to the protection of the Ouray County backcountry. The event is sponsored by the Ridgway Ouray Community Council (ROCC).

The band Flannel Feedback is featured starting at 6:30 p.m. Food Truck on site and $1 from every pint goes to the Alpine Ranger Fund