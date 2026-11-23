Brews for the Backcountry
Brews for the Backcountry
This is a fundraising event for the Ouray County Alpine Ranger Program which lost its funding for 2027. The Alpine Rangers are critical to the protection of the Ouray County backcountry. The event is sponsored by the Ridgway Ouray Community Council (ROCC).
The band Flannel Feedback is featured starting at 6:30 p.m. Food Truck on site and $1 from every pint goes to the Alpine Ranger Fund
Floating Lotus Brewery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgway Ouray Community Council
Artist Group Info
Flannel Feedback
Floating Lotus Brewery
144 Campbell LnRidgway, Colorado 81432
(970) 626-9930
floatinglotusbrewery@gmail.com