Saturday, May 30, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. Bring on the Summer Youth Festival!

Are you looking for things to do this summer? Come to Riverbottom Park and get a taste of all the cool summer programs offered in our community for kids and families. We also have a very special guest…Wilder! Meet your kids amazing outdoor friend – half yeti and half mountain goat. Wilder is on a mission to help children discover all the magic awaiting them just outside the door!

Friends of Youth and Nature is sponsoring fun activities including pie and watermelon eating contest, gelly ball games, relay races, duck races, yard games, bubbles, nature mystery box, and so much more.

MRD is hosting soccer and basketball skills clinics, strider bike instruction and some other fun activities that will certainly entice your kids to sign up for their cool outdoor summer programs.

The book bike from Montrose Regional Library will bring a variety of books for summer reading.

As a special treat, Finesse is providing free youth haircuts to get you ready for the summer.

Enjoy an afternoon of summer games, music, food, drinks, sweet treat and fun prizes. Riverbottom Park, Montrose. (more info/schedule of events at www.foyan.org)

