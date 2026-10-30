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Broadway on the Big Screen: Kiss Me Kate

Broadway on the Big Screen: Kiss Me Kate

Broadway on the Big Screen: Kiss Me Kate

A classic musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The story is a "backstage musical" about a troupe performing a musical version of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, focusing on the feuding ex-spouses who star in it as their real-life conflict mirrors the play-within-a-play.

Paradise Theatre
SUGGESTED DONATION: ADULTS $10; KIDS $5
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paonia Players
(970) 361-1540
paoniaplayers@gmail.com
Paradise Theatre
215 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-6610
paradisetheaterinfo@gmail.com
http://paradiseofpaonia.com