Bugs are Cool!
Bugs are Cool!
Let's make some bugs!
- Presented by Anne McGrath
Join us in crafting some cool bugs while learning interesting facts about why we should love insects!
Free and open to the public.
For kids ages 6 to 12 with an adult.
Location: Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Dr (just south of the Montrose Pavilion)
Limited class size; pre-register at montrosegardens.org/programs to save your spot!
Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion DrMontrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org