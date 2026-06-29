Bugs are Cool!

Let's make some bugs!

- Presented by Anne McGrath

Join us in crafting some cool bugs while learning interesting facts about why we should love insects!

Free and open to the public.

For kids ages 6 to 12 with an adult.

Location: Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Dr (just south of the Montrose Pavilion)

Limited class size; pre-register at montrosegardens.org/programs to save your spot!