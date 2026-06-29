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Bugs are Cool!

Bugs are Cool!

Let's make some bugs!
- Presented by Anne McGrath

Join us in crafting some cool bugs while learning interesting facts about why we should love insects!

Free and open to the public.
For kids ages 6 to 12 with an adult.

Location: Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Dr (just south of the Montrose Pavilion)

Limited class size; pre-register at montrosegardens.org/programs to save your spot!

Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
www.montrosegardens.org

Artist Group Info

info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion Dr
Montrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org
www.montrosegardens.org