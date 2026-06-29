Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Emily Schneider and Tom Wiard presenting "Circling Triglav National Park, Slovenia". This country is a global leader in conservation prioritizing biodiversity through strict management of forests, water resources and wildlife aiming for sustainable "green" tourism.

Get a glimpse of the people, terrain and birdlife of this unique country. The meeting location has changed to Baldrige Hall, Montrose United Methodist Church, 647 South Fourth Street. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org