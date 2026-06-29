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Circling Triglav National Park, Slovenia

Circling Triglav National Park, Slovenia

Black Canyon Audubon Society will host Emily Schneider and Tom Wiard presenting "Circling Triglav National Park, Slovenia". This country is a global leader in conservation prioritizing biodiversity through strict management of forests, water resources and wildlife aiming for sustainable "green" tourism.

Get a glimpse of the people, terrain and birdlife of this unique country. The meeting location has changed to Baldrige Hall, Montrose United Methodist Church, 647 South Fourth Street. For more information about the speaker and topic go to programs at blackcanyonaudubon.org

Montrose United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Black Canyon Audubon Society
727-858-5857
wrenderingseditor@gmail.com
https://www.blackcanyonaudubon.org

Artist Group Info

ajanik@gmx.com
Montrose United Methodist Church
19. S. Park Ave.
Montrose, Colorado 81401