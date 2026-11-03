COSMIC LUAU WITH PSYLO

Friday, November 20, 2026 | The Sherbino Theater, Ridgway

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 7:30 PM | Tickets: $17 Advance / $20 Day of Show

Dancehall-style show with limited seating | Light Show by Lumagic

Get ready for a tropical twist on a psychedelic night! The Sherbino and Pickin’ Productions invite you to COSMIC LUAU WITH PSYLO — an evening of electrifying live music, hypnotic grooves, and a dazzling light show by Lumagic!

Get into the island spirit! Audience members are encouraged to break out their Hawaiian shirts, tropical prints, leis, grass skirts, and favorite island-inspired attire. We’re bringing a little luau energy to the mountains of Ridgway, so dress for the occasion and come ready to dance!

ABOUT PSYLO

Ridgway-based PSYLO serves up a powerful blend of original psychedelic rock and improvisational jam band music. Well-known throughout the local mountain and Southwest Colorado music scenes, this four-piece powerhouse has earned a reputation for high-energy, groove-driven performances that get audiences moving.

Described as a “monster band” onstage, PSYLO creates immersive, hypnotic musical experiences, weaving hard-hitting rhythms together with sweeping, trippy melodies, adventurous improvisation, and infectious grooves. No two performances are quite the same, and the band’s chemistry makes every show an experience of its own.

Band Members:

Jack Rajka — Electric Mandolin

Tom Bennett — Guitar

Leif Juell — Bass

Mark Serratoni — Drums

A COSMIC EXPERIENCE

Adding to the night’s atmosphere, Lumagic will bring a mesmerizing light show to complement PSYLO’s psychedelic sound, transforming the Sherbino into a colorful, immersive dance party.

SEATING & TICKETING

This show will be set primarily as a standing-room dancehall, with plenty of open floor space for dancing!

General Admission: $17 in advance / $20 day of show.

Reserved Tables: A limited number of reserved tables are available for advance purchase (slightly increased price per person).

GA Seating: Limited general-admission seating will be available in the bar area.

When purchasing tickets: General Admission tickets can be found below the venue seating diagram. To select a reserved table, hover over the seating diagram to view available tables.

Grab your friends, dig out your brightest tropical attire, and join us for a night where island vibes meet psychedelic rock, cosmic lights, and seriously good grooves!

Presented by The Sherbino and Pickin’ Productions.

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.