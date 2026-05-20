CSL Outdoor Concert & Homemade Ice Cream

Join us for a summer evening of live music, outdoors under our beautiful tree, served up with homemade ice cream! With musical guests "Broadbooks". Roy and Brenda Broadbooks are local musicians from Cedaredge. They play original songs and classic cover tunes. Their laid-back vibe is pleasing to listen to with the acoustic guitar and djembe drum creating a funky backdrop for harmony vocals. A Love offering will be collected. Everyone welcome to celebrate a beautiful Colorado summer evening with good friends and good music...and of course good ICE CREAM!