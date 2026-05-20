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CSL Outdoor Concert & Homemade Ice Cream

CSL Outdoor Concert & Homemade Ice Cream

Join us for a summer evening of live music, outdoors under our beautiful tree, served up with homemade ice cream! With musical guests "Broadbooks". Roy and Brenda Broadbooks are local musicians from Cedaredge. They play original songs and classic cover tunes. Their laid-back vibe is pleasing to listen to with the acoustic guitar and djembe drum creating a funky backdrop for harmony vocals. A Love offering will be collected. Everyone welcome to celebrate a beautiful Colorado summer evening with good friends and good music...and of course good ICE CREAM!

Center for Spiritual Life Delta
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Center for Spiritual Life
9702704942
c4sldelta@gmail.com
www.csl-delta.org
Center for Spiritual Life Delta
658 Howard St.
Delta, Colorado 81416
970-874-3425
c4sldelta@gmail.com
www.csl-delta.org