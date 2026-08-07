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Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead live at Paonia Town Park

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead live at Paonia Town Park

Celebrate the live Grateful Dead experience with Easy Jim at Paonia Town Park on Thursday, August 13th! The show is free for all ages and the music begins at 6pm.

Paonia Town Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead
easyjimband@gmail.com
http://www.easyjimband.net
Paonia Town Park
4th St. & North Fork Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-4101
paonia@townofpaonia.com
http://townofpaonia.com/