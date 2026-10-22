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Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead live at the Mesa Theater

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead live at the Mesa Theater

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead will be at the Mesa Theater in Grand Junction on Saturday, November 7th! Doors open at 7pm, showtime is 8pm, and tickets can be purchased at www.mesatheater.com. Thank you for supporting live music!

Mesa Theater
$25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead
easyjimband@gmail.com
http://www.easyjimband.net
Mesa Theater
538 Main Street
Grant Junction, Colorado 81501
(970)773-1775
mesatheater538@gmail.com
https://mesatheater.com/