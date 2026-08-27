Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead Two Night Run at the Sherbino Theater
Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead Two Night Run at the Sherbino Theater
Celebrate Halloween and the live Grateful Dead experience with Easy Jim at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway on Friday, October 30th AND Saturday, October 31st!
Tickets and more information are available at www.sherbino.org.
Sherbino Theater
$30
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Sherbino Theater
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org
Artist Group Info
Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead
easyjimband@gmail.com
Sherbino Theater
604 & 610 Clinton StreetRidgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org