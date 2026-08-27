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Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead Two Night Run at the Sherbino Theater

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead Two Night Run at the Sherbino Theater

Celebrate Halloween and the live Grateful Dead experience with Easy Jim at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway on Friday, October 30th AND Saturday, October 31st!

Tickets and more information are available at www.sherbino.org.

Sherbino Theater
$30
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sherbino Theater
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/

Artist Group Info

Easy Jim, Music of the Grateful Dead
easyjimband@gmail.com
http://www.easyjimband.net
Sherbino Theater
604 & 610 Clinton Street
Ridgway, Colorado 81432
970.318.0892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/