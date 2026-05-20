Full Moon Sound Bath
Full Moon Sound Bath
Ildi & Erick Ingraham will offer a beautiful Sound Bath designed to calm the nervous system and restore balance to your whole being. Please bring a comfortable mat to lie on, a blanket, pillow and eye covering. And please arrive early to set up your space, so we can begin promptly at 3pm.
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
$20
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Ildi Ingraham
ildi@ildiingraham.com
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org