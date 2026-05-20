© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Full Moon Sound Bath

Full Moon Sound Bath

Ildi & Erick Ingraham will offer a beautiful Sound Bath designed to calm the nervous system and restore balance to your whole being. Please bring a comfortable mat to lie on, a blanket, pillow and eye covering. And please arrive early to set up your space, so we can begin promptly at 3pm.

Blue Sage Center for the Arts
$20
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Ildi Ingraham
ildi@ildiingraham.com
http://vibrationaldeephealing.com
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand Ave
Paonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org
http://www.bluesage.org/