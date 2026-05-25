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Future Town Tour Art Jam & Community Meal

Future Town Tour Art Jam & Community Meal

Join us in exploring creativity as part of Future Town Paonia with facilitator Molina Speaks from Warm Cookies of the Revolution and Amanda Sage & Joe Bob
Merritt from Vision Train.
Art supplies provided, bring your own if you like.

And stay for delicious local food and fresh music as we host Warm Cookies of the Revolution on their Future Town Tour.
Featuring a local TLC Kitchen community meal and local music line-up! Everyone welcome!

Art Jam is 3-7pm and Community Meal is 7- 10pm

The Hearth
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
http://thelearningcouncil.org
The Hearth
138 Grand Ave.
Paonia, Colorado 81428
thelearningcouncil.org