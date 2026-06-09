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Get Creative with Soil

Get Creative with Soil

Learn more about soils while getting creative with locally sourced clay.

For kids ages 6 to 12 with an adult. Limited class size; reserve a spot for your kid(s) at montrosegardens.org/programs.

Free and open to the public.

Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
www.montrosegardens.org

Artist Group Info

info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion Dr
Montrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org
www.montrosegardens.org