Get Creative with Soil
Get Creative with Soil
Learn more about soils while getting creative with locally sourced clay.
For kids ages 6 to 12 with an adult. Limited class size; reserve a spot for your kid(s) at montrosegardens.org/programs.
Free and open to the public.
Montrose Botanic Gardens
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Montrose Botanical Society
montrosebotanical@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
info@montrosegardens.org
Montrose Botanic Gardens
1800 Pavilion DrMontrose, Colorado 81402
info@montrosegardens.org