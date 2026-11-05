HARD PRESSED band at the Annual Paonia Holiday Fair
HARD PRESSED band at the Annual Paonia Holiday Fair
HARD PRESSED will be performing for the annual Paonia Holiday Street Fair, inside the Blue Sage Arts Center.
There will be a silent auction, open bar and live music! Come down to the fair on Grand Ave and come on into the Blue Sage for some great music!
Americana, Oldtime, Folkgrass.
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
970-527-7243
Info@bluesage.org
Artist Group Info
Hard Pressed
adlecos@gmail.com
Blue Sage Center for the Arts
228 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-7243
info@bluesage.org