Hard Pressed performs at Paonia United Brewing
Hard Pressed performs at Paonia United Brewing
HARD PRESSED will be performing at Paonia United Brewing / Chrysalis tasting room, Saturday, November 21st from 5:30 to 7:30pm, bringing their own style of Americana, OldTime and Folkgrass to your ears.
It's also Smashburger night, so come on down for tunes and food!
The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Paonia Untied Brewing Company
chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Andrea Lecos
adlecos@gmail.com
The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
201 A First st.Paonia , Colorado 81428
Chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com