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Hard Pressed performs at Paonia United Brewing

Hard Pressed performs at Paonia United Brewing

HARD PRESSED will be performing at Paonia United Brewing / Chrysalis tasting room, Saturday, November 21st from 5:30 to 7:30pm, bringing their own style of Americana, OldTime and Folkgrass to your ears.

It's also Smashburger night, so come on down for tunes and food!

The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Paonia Untied Brewing Company
chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com
www.paoniabrew.com

Artist Group Info

Andrea Lecos
adlecos@gmail.com
http://hardpressed1.bandcamp.com
The PUB / Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer and Paonia United Brewing tasting room
201 A First st.
Paonia , Colorado 81428
Chrysalisbarrelagedbeer@gmail.com
www.chrysalisbeer.com