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Heidi Varshock's 2nd Annual Plein Air Event at the Western Sky Balloon Festival

Heidi Varshock's 2nd Annual Plein Air Event at the Western Sky Balloon Festival

Join us at sunrise for a magical morning of Plein Air painting, reflection, and connection as artists capture the beauty of hot air balloons rising above the lake and their colorful reflections dancing across the water.

Whether you’re an artist with an easel or simply someone who appreciates creativity and beautiful moments, you’re invited to be part of this special experience. Come watch talented Western Slope artists at work, enjoy the peaceful morning atmosphere, and witness the breathtaking sight of dozens of balloons ascending into the morning sky.
Bring your paintbrush, your camera, a cup of coffee, or just yourself. This is a free community event and everyone is welcome.

🌅 Sunrise
🎨 Plein Air Painting
🎈 Hot Air Balloons
🖼️ Spectators Welcome

It’s a morning you won’t forget.

Confluence Park, Lake Docks
06:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Heidi Varshock, ReMAX TODAY
9708741004
heidivarshock@gmail.com
https://heidivarshock.remax.com/pages/about-me
Confluence Park, Lake Docks