Jolie Holland - Live at The Sherbino

THURSDAY || Doors: 6:30 PM || Show: 7:00 PM || Tickets: $30 in advance / $35 Day of Show || Duo Show with Max Knouse || Some Reserved Section Seats Available

Presented in partnership by The Sherbino with Pickin’ Productions

About Jolie Holand

Jolie Holland has forged a timeless, captivating musical legacy; as she mines the depths of her, at times harrowing, life experiences, her creative choices are rooted in honesty and presence. They are also fearless.

Jolie Holland has been on the road since the early 2000s, releasing seven of her own albums and collaborating on countless others. Her work has been described as a syncretization of American roots, with rock and experimental elements. She’s been in the studio with Booker T, Lucinda Williams, and TV On The Radio; and shared stages with Big Thief, St. Vincent, Elbow, and Mavis Staples. Her collaborators have included Hal Willner, Kronos Quartet, and Boots Riley.

Lou Reed once told her, “I could have listened to you all night.”

About Max Knouse:

Max Knouse makes beautifully off-kilter Americana where dusty folk, blues, jazz, and a little bit of weirdness all find a place at the table. Known for his contributions to bands like Califone and Modest Mouse, Knouse is the ultimate experimental, ethereal multi-instrumentalist.

In 2025 Max and Jolie collaborated on an album of Michael Hurley covers titled “Wolf Dispatch”- in memoriam. The record is tagged with blues, country, experimental folk, jazz, and rock.

Listen/read about Wolf Dispatch

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.