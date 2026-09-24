Junk Journal Series @ Crawford Library

Create, experiment, and make something uniquely yours!

This three-part junk journaling series is open to teens and adults and will introduce participants to a variety of creative techniques and materials for making personalized journals. Each session will build on the previous one, but you do not have to attend the first session to participate. New participants are welcome!

For the best experience, plan to attend at least the second and third sessions. All materials will be provided.

For more information, call the Crawford Library at 970-399-7783.