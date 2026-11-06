Junk to Funk, a Live Design Competition: Benefiting Elsewhere Studios Residency Program

Join us for Junk to Funk, an unforgettable evening of creativity, comedy, and community at the Paradise Theater. Watch as local artists, makers, and brave adventurers race against the clock to transform a shared mountain of donated clothing, fabric, and found objects into incredible wearable works of art—all in just 90 minutes.

With live commentary, audience games, runway reveals, and People's Choice voting, this one-of-a-kind event is as entertaining as it is inspiring.

Proceeds benefit Elsewhere Studios Residency Program. You will be helping support creativity, community, and the arts in the North Fork Valley.

Join the Costume Parade!

The creativity isn't limited to the contestants! All ticket holders are invited to come dressed in their own fabulous upcycled fashion creations made from found objects, recycled materials, or thrifted treasures and are invited to walk the runway too.

Before the show, from 10:00 AM–2:00 PM, join us for a free community costume-making party where we'll provide cardboard, recycled materials, and craft supplies to create whimsical hats, headpieces, accessories, and wearable art. Then, show off your masterpiece (at intermission) in our costume parade and contest for a chance to win fun prizes.

