Kipori Woods — Fine Taste Tour Opening at St. Elmo
Kipori Woods — Fine Taste Tour Opening at St. Elmo
New Orleans-raised guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Kipori Woods opens his Fine Taste Tour at the historic St. Elmo Hotel & Tavern in Ouray. Kipori brings expressive guitar work and a remarkable musical range crossing blues, jazz, soul, country and Southern rock. Join him for an intimate patio performance filled with accomplished musicianship, genuine personality and the soul and flavor of New Orleans. Admission is free, and reservations are encouraged.
St. Elmo Hotel & Tavern
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
St. Elmo Hotel & Tavern
970-325-4951
support@stelmohotel.com
Artist Group Info
Kipori Woods
kiporibabywolfwoods@gmail.com
St. Elmo Hotel & Tavern
426 Main StreetOuray, Colorado 81427
970-325-4951
support@stelmohotel.com