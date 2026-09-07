Kipori Woods Live at Floating Lotus Brewery

New Orleans-raised guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Kipori Woods performs live at Floating Lotus Brewery in Ridgway. Kipori’s expressive guitar work and remarkable musical range cross blues, jazz, soul, country and Southern rock. This lively, audience-driven performance is built to get people on their feet and into the groove while carrying the musicianship, personality and flavor of New Orleans into the room. The performance is planned for the Outdoor Stage, weather permitting, with an indoor alternative available.