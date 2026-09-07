Kipori Woods Live at Floating Lotus Brewery
Kipori Woods Live at Floating Lotus Brewery
New Orleans-raised guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Kipori Woods performs live at Floating Lotus Brewery in Ridgway. Kipori’s expressive guitar work and remarkable musical range cross blues, jazz, soul, country and Southern rock. This lively, audience-driven performance is built to get people on their feet and into the groove while carrying the musicianship, personality and flavor of New Orleans into the room. The performance is planned for the Outdoor Stage, weather permitting, with an indoor alternative available.
Floating Lotus Brewery
10.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Floating Lotus Brewery
floatinglotusbrewery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kipori Woods
kiporibabywolfwoods@gmail.com
Floating Lotus Brewery
144 Campbell LnRidgway, Colorado 81432
(970) 626-9930
floatinglotusbrewery@gmail.com