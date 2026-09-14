Live Music in the Garden: Featuring Zan Waller & Stefan Davenport
Live Music in the Garden: Featuring Zan Waller & Stefan Davenport
LIVE MUSIC IN THE GARDEN! 🎶 Every Sunday from 4:00–6:00 p.m., let us introduce you to the Garden at Chloe’s Charcuterie & Wine! 🌿✨
Enjoy live music with Zan Waller & Stefan Davenport, the perfect wine (served by the ounce), and scrumptious charcuterie in our cozy garden setting. Sip, savor, and settle in for a relaxed afternoon of music amidst Colorado's Autumn magic! 🍷🧀💛
We can’t wait to see you there! 🎵
Chloe's Charcuterie & Wine
Every week through Oct 25, 2026.
Sunday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Sunday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Chloe's Charcuterie and Wine
(970) 316-3325
holly@chloeswinebar.com
Artist Group Info
charcuteriewinebar@gmail.com
Chloe's Charcuterie & Wine
616 Clinton Street (Enter Down the Alley off North Cora)Ridgway, Colorado 81432
9703163325
charcuteriewinebar@gmail.com