Live Music in the Garden: Featuring Zan Waller & Stefan Davenport

LIVE MUSIC IN THE GARDEN! 🎶 Every Sunday from 4:00–6:00 p.m., let us introduce you to the Garden at Chloe’s Charcuterie & Wine! 🌿✨

Enjoy live music with Zan Waller & Stefan Davenport, the perfect wine (served by the ounce), and scrumptious charcuterie in our cozy garden setting. Sip, savor, and settle in for a relaxed afternoon of music amidst Colorado's Autumn magic! 🍷🧀💛

We can’t wait to see you there! 🎵