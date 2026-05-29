Live Music - Moors & McCumber

🎶 It's official — Thanks to Judy Brisco, Moors & McCumber are returning to the ranch😍!

🍷Happy hour & food at 6

🎼Music at 7

🐐Stella the Goat-Tender will be making her rounds

🚫No dogs allowed-🐐goats rules

Americana. Folk Rock. Fifteen years of harmony. Under the pavilion with the West Elk Mountains as your backdrop.

Spread the word 📣Tickets are limited 🌿

Tickets & lodging available