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Live Music - Moors & McCumber

Live Music - Moors & McCumber

🎶 It's official — Thanks to Judy Brisco, Moors & McCumber are returning to the ranch😍!

🍷Happy hour & food at 6
🎼Music at 7
🐐Stella the Goat-Tender will be making her rounds

🚫No dogs allowed-🐐goats rules

Americana. Folk Rock. Fifteen years of harmony. Under the pavilion with the West Elk Mountains as your backdrop.

Spread the word 📣Tickets are limited 🌿
Tickets & lodging available

Sage View Ranch
$10 online
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Sage View Ranch
40881 hwy 133
paonia, Colorado 81428
970-808-7243
info@sageviewranch.com
sageviewranch.com