Live Music - Moors & McCumber
Live Music - Moors & McCumber
🎶 It's official — Thanks to Judy Brisco, Moors & McCumber are returning to the ranch😍!
🍷Happy hour & food at 6
🎼Music at 7
🐐Stella the Goat-Tender will be making her rounds
🚫No dogs allowed-🐐goats rules
Americana. Folk Rock. Fifteen years of harmony. Under the pavilion with the West Elk Mountains as your backdrop.
Spread the word 📣Tickets are limited 🌿
Tickets & lodging available
Sage View Ranch
$10 online
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Sage View Ranch
40881 hwy 133paonia, Colorado 81428
970-808-7243
info@sageviewranch.com