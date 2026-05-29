Roll up your sleeves and help restore one of Ouray’s most beloved trails, the Uncompahgre River Walk. Colorado West Land Trust is partnering with the City of Ouray to host the second annual Love Your Trail Day! As a bonus, celebrate the installation of the trail's new interpretive signs with us! These signs are the result of a year-long community partnership that honors the region's natural and cultural heritage. We can’t wait to share them with you!