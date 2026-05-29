Love Your Trail Day
Love Your Trail Day
Roll up your sleeves and help restore one of Ouray’s most beloved trails, the Uncompahgre River Walk. Colorado West Land Trust is partnering with the City of Ouray to host the second annual Love Your Trail Day! As a bonus, celebrate the installation of the trail's new interpretive signs with us! These signs are the result of a year-long community partnership that honors the region's natural and cultural heritage. We can’t wait to share them with you!
Uncompahgre River Walk
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Ouray
970-325-7211
info@cityofouray.com
Uncompahgre River Walk
at the end of Uncompahgre St off Hywy 550Ouray, Colorado 81427